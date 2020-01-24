24 Jan 2020

Baringo County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for December 2019

Report
from Government of Kenya
Published on 31 Dec 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (901.42 KB)

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Drought Phase: Normal- Stable

Biophysical Indicators

  • Most biophysical indicators are within the expected seasonal ranges.

  • Above average rainfall was received in the month of December 2019.

  • The Vegetation Condition Index values for Baringo County are above normal and stable.

  • The Water levels in most water sources are normal at (90%-100%)

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators:

  • The forage condition is good in both quality and quantity and expected to remain stable with the on-going rains.

  • Livestock body condition is fair to good in all livelihood zones.

  • Milk production is slightly above the normal seasonal ranges and on an increasing trend.

  • No Drought related Livestock deaths reported in all Livelihood zones.

Access indicators

  • Terms of trade are currently above normal seasonal ranges due to improving livestock body condition.

  • Distances to water sources for households currently are below normal seasonal ranges and stable due to recharge of most of surface water sources.

Utilization indicators:

  • The number of under-five children at risk of malnutrition was 11.3%, a decrease as compared 14.6% in the previous month.

  • Copping strategy index for households is still within normal ranges.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.