Baringo County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for August 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Drought Phase: Normal- Stable

Biophysical Indicators

• The county received below normal rains during the first two dekads of August which was charecterised by poor distribution.

• The Vegetation greenness as depicted by the VCI is above normal across all sub counties • The water levels in most water sources are below normal at 50-60% capacity.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators:

• The forage condition is fair to good in both quality and quantity • Livestock body condition is fair to good in all livelihood zones.

• Milk production is below the normal seasonal range across all livelihood zones.

Access indicators

• Terms of trade are stable and above long term means • Distances to water sources for households are above normal seasonal ranges .

Utilization indicators:

• The number of under-five children at risk of malnutrition is stable and below the long term mean • Copping strategy index (CSI) for households is stable and within normal seasonal range.

• The bulk of the households have acceptable food consumption score