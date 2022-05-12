Kenya
Baringo County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2022
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Drought Phase: Normal- Stable
Biophysical Indicators
• The county experienced a late onset of the long rains season
• The Vegetation greenness as depicted by the VCI depicted moderate vegetation deficit with Mogotio, Tiaty and Baringo Central sub counties having severe vegetation deficit.
• The Water levels in most water sources were below normal but recharge is ongoing.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production indicators:
• The forage conditios were mainly poor in both quality and quantity
• Livestock body condition was fair to poor in Pastoral and Agrop pastoral livelihood zones.
• Milk production was below the normal seasonal range across all livelihood zones.
• Livestock death cases which were drought related were reported in the Pastoral and Agro pastoral livelihood zones.
Access indicators
• Terms of trade are declining and below long term means
• Distances to water sources for households are above normal seasonal range but improving.
Utilization indicators:
• The number of under-five children at risk of malnutrition was above the long term mean
• Copping strategy index (CSI) is above normal and worsening.