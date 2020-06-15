Kenya
Baringo County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2020
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Drought Phase: Normal- Stable
Biophysical Indicators
• The county received above normal rains in April.
• The Vegetation greenness as depicted by the VCI is above normal.
• The Water levels in most water sources are normal at 60%-70%
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production indicators:
• The forage condition is good in both quality and quantity and is expected to remain stable until the next rainfall season.
• Livestock body condition is fair to good in all livelihood zones.
• Milk production is within the normal seasonal range.
• No drought related livestock deaths were reported during the reporting period.
• At least 11 wards are affected with swarms of desert locusts that pose high risk to crop production.
Access indicators
• Terms of trade are currently slightly below normal seasonal ranges due to marginal decrease in livestock prices and increase maize prices.
• Distances to water sources for households are below normal seasonal ranges and stable due to recharge of most water sources.
Utilization indicators:
• The number of under-five children at risk of malnutrition is minimal and stable.
• Copping strategy index for households is still within normal ranges.