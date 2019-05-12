12 May 2019

Baringo County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2019

Report
from Government of Kenya
Published on 30 Apr 2019
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification Drought Phase: Alarm-Worsening

Biophysical Indicators

 Most biophysical indicators show fluctuations outside the expected seasonal ranges.

 Below average rainfall was received in the month of April 2019.

 The Vegetation Condition Index values for Baringo County are below normal and on a declining trend compared to the last month.

 The Water levels in most water sources are below normal at (5%- 10 %).
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators:

  • The forage condition is fair to poor in both quality and quantity but expected to worsen with the continuing dry spell. Livestock migrations were reported in pastoral livelihood zones.

  • Livestock body condition is fair to poor in all livelihood zones.

  • Milk production is below normal the seasonal and on a worsening trend.

  • No Drought related Livestock deaths were reported across all Livelihood zones.

Access indicators

  • Terms of trade are currently below normal seasonal ranges and worsening however many households can still afford major food commodities.

  • Distances to water sources for households currently are above normal ranges with the Pastoral livelihood zones being mostly affected.

Utilization indicators:

  • The number of under-five children at risk of malnutrition was 14.8%, an increase as compared 13.8% in the previous month.

  • Copping strategy index for households still within normal ranges but on a worsening trend.

