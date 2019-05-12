Baringo County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2019

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification Drought Phase: Alarm-Worsening

Biophysical Indicators

 Most biophysical indicators show fluctuations outside the expected seasonal ranges.

 Below average rainfall was received in the month of April 2019.

 The Vegetation Condition Index values for Baringo County are below normal and on a declining trend compared to the last month.

 The Water levels in most water sources are below normal at (5%- 10 %).

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators:

The forage condition is fair to poor in both quality and quantity but expected to worsen with the continuing dry spell. Livestock migrations were reported in pastoral livelihood zones.

Livestock body condition is fair to poor in all livelihood zones.

Milk production is below normal the seasonal and on a worsening trend.

No Drought related Livestock deaths were reported across all Livelihood zones.

Access indicators

Terms of trade are currently below normal seasonal ranges and worsening however many households can still afford major food commodities.

Distances to water sources for households currently are above normal ranges with the Pastoral livelihood zones being mostly affected.

Utilization indicators: