24 May 2018

Baringo County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2018

Report
from Government of Kenya
Published on 30 Apr 2018
Biophysical Indicators
- The biophysical indicators show positive fluctuations above the expected seasonal ranges.
- Above average rainfall was received in the month of March 2018.
- The April Vegetation Condition Index values for Baringo County are above normal indicating the condition is normal.
- The Water levels in water pans are normal at 5 (70%-100%).

Production Indicators
- The forage condition is good in both quality and quantity and on an improving trend. The situation remains stable with Livestock currently accessing pasture and browse at their dry season grazing zones.
- Livestock body condition is good in all livelihood zones.
- Milk production is normal given the prevailing weather conditions.
- No Livestock deaths were reported in all Livelihood zones.

Access Indicators
- Terms of trade are currently above normal range and on improving trend in pastoral and agropastoral livelihoods zones. This is attributed to improved livestock body conditions and decreasing maize prices.
- Distances to water sources for households are decreasing and still below normal ranges.

Utilization Indicators
- The number of under-fives at risk of malnutrition stood at 18.2%, which is above normal but on a reducing trend.
- Occurrence of waterborne diseases reported in at least 2 wards.

