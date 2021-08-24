Baringo county: Disaster early warning communication strategy - 2021

Executive Summary

This document outlines mechanisms for enhancing the role of communication (as a strategic function) in actualizing the disaster early warning mandate of Baringo County. The strategy is to serve as a tool that will aid the creation of knowledge and awareness of Baringo County’s efforts and enhance the efficacy of communication with stakeholders and the general public. In addition, the strategy aims to strengthen and improve coordination within the county, as well as with inter-organizational linkages within regional, national and local networks.

Specifically, it is intended to make Baringo County’s communications operations more robust and more adaptable to adequately support the implementation of the County Integrated Development Plan 2018 -2022 and beyond. The communication strategy framework requires Baringo County to expand its networks by embracing new institutions that reflect its geographic and thematic breadth of focus as well as its multidisciplinary approach in disaster prevention, mitigation and response. It also requires the county to leverage proactive communication engagements and partnerships. In addition, it emphasizes on high-level decision-making and policy making support to line departments and therefore increased engagement with high-level decision makers within the county. Accordingly, the Communications Strategy will better position Baringo County to respond to these demands.

The strategy has taken into account the Baringo CIDP; the County DRM Policy, the Baringo County Hazard Atlas, the County Risk Profile among other county documents - to ensure that it is well-aligned with and contributes to the communication goals of the county.

Section one of the strategy provides the background information on Baringo county, articulating the geographical placement and corresponding conditions, the DRM policies, structural dynamics, and linkages, and the county’s DRM mandate and operations. This underscores an in-depth understanding of the county to enable an accurate analysis of its communicative needs. Section two highlights the situation analysis undertaken during the communication audit, presents a SWOT analysis and SWOT matrix, informs the core objectives of the strategy, its scope and limitations then gives a professional rationale for strategy.

Sections three and four provide specific mechanisms for enhancing the internal and external communication needs of Baringo County respectively. The guiding principles, goals and objectives, key messages, tools and tactics for both the internal and external communications are discussed in these two sections. The implementation plan and the monitoring and evaluation sections conclude the document.