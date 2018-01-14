14 Jan 2018

Attack in Kenya Kills Civilian, Wounds Several Police Officers

Report
from Voice of America
Published on 13 Jan 2018 View Original

January 13, 2018 3:50 PM
VOA News

At least one civilian was killed and several police officers were wounded Saturday in an attack on a convoy by suspected al-Shabab Islamists in eastern Kenya, the Interior Ministry said.

Interior Ministry spokesman Mwenda Njoka said the attack occurred when a convoy of buses under police protection was traveling from Lamu County on the northern Kenyan coast near Somalia to Mombasa city in the south.

Njoka said "a gang of suspected al-Shabab terrorists" carried out the attack, which destroyed the two police escort vehicles. Regional police chief Larry Kieng said the attackers fired rocket launchers at the police vehicles, engulfing them in flames.

The area in which the attack took place has been hit frequently in recent years by al-Shabab militants, who are associated with al-Qaida, a Sunni Islamist group co-founded in 1988 by Osama bin Laden.

The Kenyan government has been trying to stop the wave of attacks by al-Shabab fighters, who say they are seeking revenge for Kenya's deployment of troops to Somalia in 2011 as part of an African Union force.

Al-Shabab is also fighting to oust the internationally supported Somali government as it regularly carries out attacks neighboring Kenya.

Al-Shabab's most deadly attack in Kenya occurred in April 2015, when gunmen raided a university in the town of Garissa and killed 148 people, mostly students.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb Lite - thinking about low bandwidth-countries Progressive Web App

By Amy Benson

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.