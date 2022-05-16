Assessment of Climatic Impact Drivers in Kenya

Focus Counties: Bungoma, Kakamega and Siaya

This assessment describes seven important climatic impact drivers for Kenya, with a special focus on the counties Bungoma, Kakamega and Siaya. It shows how the climatic impact drivers are projected to change under two climate change trajectories in the future (2030, 2050 and 2080). The presented drivers are mean temperature, mean precipitation, precipitation cycle, very hot days, heavy precipitation frequency and intensity as well as extremely dry months. For further guidance and background information about the figures and analyses presented here kindly refer to the supplemental information on how to read the assessment of climatic impact drivers.

Kenya has a diverse climate from hot desert to tropical rainforest. Here, we analyze projections for the for the western regions of Kenya (west of 38°E), which includes the three focus counties: Bungoma, Kakamega and Siaya. This part of Kenya is mountainous and borders Lake Viktoria.