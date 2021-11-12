Assessing the Socioeconomic Impact of COVID-19 on Forcibly Displaced Populations - Thematic Brief No. 1: The case of Kenya

Key Insights

 New microdata from a high-frequency phone survey in Kenya shows pandemic-induced anxiety is especially high and increasing over time among refugee households compared to the surrounding host community.

 The employment gap between refugees and nationals was considerable even before the pandemic, and it remains large throughout the pandemic due to widespread job losses.

 Although refugee employment is recovering, it is taking place at a slower pace than that of nationals, and the crisis has widened the gender employment gap among refugees.

 Cutting food intake is a common response reported by both refugees and nationals to cope with the loss of income. Notably, the share of refugees reporting going an entire day without food is higher than nationals and suggests severe food insecurity among refugee households.

 UNHCR’s livelihoods response in Kenya aims to address the disproportionate effect of COVID-19 on refugees and other Forcibly Displaced Persons (FDP) through the distribution of masks and hygiene items as well as cash assistance. The delivery of these and other immediate and medium-term support is planned with an eye towards sustainable economic development inclusion and self-reliance.