ASAL Humanitarian Network MPCT New Beneficiaries Endline Assessment, Turkana County, March 2022

Overview

The ASAL Humanitarian Network's (AHN) humanitarian assistance programme provides three rounds of multipurpose cash transfers (MPCTs) to vulnerable populations in drought-affected counties in arid and semi-arid counties of Kenya. This assessment looks at a supplementary set of beneficiary households in Turkana county added to the main lot of beneficiary households under the AHN's main programme. This response in Turkana county is primarily funded by Oxfam and is implemented by SAPCONE; a local non-governmental organisation (NGO). The AHN is distributing three rounds of MPCTs between December 2021 and March 2022, to selected beneficiary households across Turkana county in Kenya.

To monitor the ongoing impact of the MPCTs on the beneficiary population, IMPACT Initiatives provides impartial third-party monitoring and evaluation. IMPACT conducted a baseline assessment prior to the first round of transfers, a midline assessment after the first round, and an endline assessment after the last round of transfers. This factsheet presents key findings from the endline assessment in Turkana county as well as comparison of some key indicators from the baseline assessment. The figures in grey highlight the magnitude of change from the baseline to the endline for relevant indicators.

Methodology

A total of 205 households received three rounds of MPCA between December 2021 and March 2022. IMPACT interviewed beneficiary households two weeks after the last round of cash transfers. A total of 144 beneficiary household interviews were conducted.

The interviewed beneficiary households were selected through a simple random sampling approach at the county level, rendering findings that are representative at the county level with a 95% confidence level and a 5% margin of error. A buffer of 10% was introduced to off-set expected difficulties in reaching the sample size in the follow-up assessments. All results presented have been aggregated by the proportion of AHN beneficiary households.

Challenges & Limitations:

Data on household expenditure was based on a 30-day recall period; a considerably long duration over which to expect households to remember expenditures accurately.

This might have negatively impacted the accuracy of reporting on the expenditure indicators.

Daily data checking and coverage tracking was affected by poor internet connection in some areas, which made it difficult to follow-up with the enumerators engaged in the field.

Key findings