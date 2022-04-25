ASAL Humanitarian Network MPCT New Beneficiaries Baseline Assessment, Turkana County (February 2022)

Overview

The ASAL Humanitarian Network's (AHN) humanitarian assistance programme provides three rounds of multipurpose cash transfers (MPCTs) to vulnerable populations in drought-affected counties in Kenya. This assessment looks at a supplementary set of beneficiaries households in Turkana county added to the main lot of beneficiary households under the AHN's main programme. This response in Turkana county is primarily funded by Oxfam and is implemented by SAPCONE; a local non-governmental organisation (NGO). The AHN is distributing three rounds of MPCTs between December 2021 and March 2022, to selected beneficiary households across Turkana county in Kenya. The households will also be supported beyond the programme until May 2022 under the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operation (ECHO) drought response programme, which will be implemented by the Kenya Cash Consortium members (ACTED,

Concern, Oxfam, and AHN).

To monitor the ongoing impact of the MPCTs on the beneficiary population,

IMPACT Initiatives provides impartial third-party monitoring and evaluation.

IMPACT conducted a baseline assessment prior to the first round of transfers, which was followed by a midline assessment after the first round, and an endline assessment will follow after the second & last round of transfers. This factsheet presents key findings from the midline assessment in Turkana county as well as comparison of some key indicators from the baseline assessment.