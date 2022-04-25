ASAL Humanitarian Network MPCT New Beneficiaries Baseline Assessment, Mandera County (January 2022)

Overview

The ASAL Humanitarian Network's (AHN) humanitarian assistance programme provides three rounds of multipurpose cash transfers (MPCTs) to vulnerable populations in drought affected counties in Kenya. This assessment looks at a supplementary set of beneficiaries households in Mandera county added to the main lot of beneficiary households under the AHN's main programme. This response in Mandera county is primarily funded by Oxfam and consists of two implementing local partner non-governmental organisations (NGOs): RACIDA and NAPAD. The AHN will be distributing three rounds of MPCTs between December 2021 and March 2022, to selected beneficiary households across Mandera county in Kenya.

To monitor the ongoing impact of the MPCTs on the beneficiary population, IMPACT Initiatives provides impartial third-party monitoring and evaluation. IMPACT conducted a baseline assessment prior to the first round of transfers, which will be followed by a midline assessment after the first round, and an endline assessment after the second & last round of transfers.

This factsheet presents key findings from the baseline assessment in Mandera county.