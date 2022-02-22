ASAL Humanitarian Network MPCT Midline Assessment, Kenya, January 2022

Overview

The ASAL Humanitarian Network's (AHN) humanitarian assistance programme provides two rounds of multipurpose cash transfers (MPCTs) to vulnerable populations in drought-affected counties in Kenya. This response is primarily funded by Oxfam and consists of eight implementing local partner non-governmental organisations (NGOs): TUPADO,

WASDA, ALDEF, PGI, PACIDA, SWT, SND and MIDP1 . The AHN distributed two rounds2 of MPCTs between November 2021 and January 2022, to selected beneficiary households across seven counties in Kenya3 .

To monitor the ongoing impact of the MPCTs on the beneficiary population, IMPACT Initiatives provides impartial third-party monitoring and evaluation. IMPACT conducted a baseline assessment prior to the first round of transfers, which was followed by a midline assessment after the first round, which will be followed by an endline assessment after the second & last round of transfers. This factsheet presents key findings from the midline assessment as well as comparison of some key indicators from the baseline assessment. The figures in grey highlight the magnitude of change from the baseline to the midline for relevant indicators.