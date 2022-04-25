ASAL Humanitarian Network MPCT Endline Assessment, Kenya, January 2022

Overview

The ASAL Humanitarian Network's (AHN) humanitarian assistance programme provides two rounds of multipurpose cash transfers (MPCTs) to vulnerable populations in drought-affected counties in Kenya. This response is primarily funded by Oxfam1 and consists of eight implementing local partner non-governmental organisations (NGOs): TUPADO, WASDA, ALDEF, PGI, PACIDA, SWT, SND and MIDP. The AHN distributed two rounds of MPCTs between November 2021 and January 2022, to selected beneficiary households across seven counties in Kenya.

To monitor the ongoing impact of the MPCTs on the beneficiary population, IMPACT Initiatives provides impartial third-party monitoring and evaluation. IMPACT conducted a baseline assessment prior to the first round of transfers, a midline assessment after the first round, followed by an endline assessment after the last round of transfers. This factsheet presents key findings from the endline assessment as well as comparison of some key indicators from the baseline assessment. The figures in grey highlight the magnitude of change from the baseline to the endline for relevant indicators.

IMPACT also interviewed two separate sets of beneficiaries who received Water, Sanitation, & Hygiene (WASH) kits and protectiontargeted cash. The findings from these surveys are presented in Annex 3 and Annex 4.