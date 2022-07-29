An Analysis and Evaluation of Refugee-related Policies and Legislation - May 2022

The IRC is currently implementing a five-year urban livelihoods program: Refugees in East Africa: Boosting Urban Innovations for Livelihoods Development (Re:Build). Re:Build program is funded by the IKEA Foundation and is currently under implementation in Kampala and Nairobi cities. Re: Build seeks for urban refugees and vulnerable host residents to achieve economic self-reliance and benefit from strengthened urban economic, regulatory, and social environments. The Program is being implemented under three pillars which are: Service delivery; Evidence and Learning; and Influence and Adoption. Re:Build developed a strategy to guide implementation of the Influence and Adoption Pillar and one of the key activities in implementation of this strategy was an analysis of the legal framework that includes policies and legislation which regulate the refugees’ operating environment in Uganda and Kenya. The assignment was carried out during the period January – May 2022 and the findings include a detailed analysis of t