08 Jul 2019

Africa Regional Coordination: Food Crisis (MDR60003) Emergency Plan of Action Final Report

Report
from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
Published on 08 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (687.4 KB)

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

More than anywhere in the world, the African continent is prone to the recurrence of food insecurity situations. In 2011, a severe drought across the entire East Africa region caused a massive food crisis in countries such as Somalia, Ethiopia and Kenya, threatening the livelihoods of almost 10 million people. It was the first time in a generation that the United Nations was declaring a famine in the region. Looking back at the measures then taken, it appears that humanitarian interventions arrived too late and with a lack of longer-term vision. It is to prevent a situation like the one of 2011 that the IFRC launched a regional Emergency Appeal in April 2017 to support and scale-up actions in the countries that are most affected by the recent food crisis in Sub-Saharan Africa. The regional Emergency Appeal also aimed at promoting community-driven sustainable resilience of crisis-affected people to cope with cyclical food insecurity. This final report provides a brief overview of their key achievements, successes, challenges and lessons learned over the past year.

Summary of response

The regional coordination Emergency Appeal has supported 15 emergency operations, including 10 Emergency Appeals and 5 DREFs. The latter were aiming overall at meeting the needs of approximately two million people in 14 countries, including five countries of focus: Ethiopia, Kenya, Nigeria, Somalia and South-Sudan.

