Advocacy in Action: Making an impact through social cohesion

Introduction

Violent conflict has a significant and lasting impact on communities, often leaving gaping wounds in the fabric of society. The rise of protracted conflicts has greatly driven humanitarian need across the globe. Violence not only threatens peace and security, but also results in significant human and socioeconomic cost.

Conflict and non-violent insecurity have a significant impact on marginalised people in society, partly because they exacerbate other challenges, such as displacement, gender-based violence (GBV), protection concerns, and suppression of the voices of excluded groups. For example, young people and women are often perceived as either threats to peace and security, or passive victims who have no place at the decision-making table. This is often also true of people with disabilities, minority tribes, clan or religious groups, or indigenous people. The result is that these people may be targets of violence while being excluded from public debate and decision-making around peace and social cohesion issues.

Meanwhile, emergency needs are often rooted in pre-existing systems of inequality, violence, and injustice that increase the vulnerability of communities, while also reducing their ability to withstand and adapt to shocks. Responding to a humanitarian crisis is ultimately unsustainable if the root causes of the crisis are not also addressed. As the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stated in his Sustaining Peace report, “We need a holistic approach which prioritises prevention and addresses the root causes of conflict by integrating peace, sustainable development and human rights.”

One of the holistic approaches that has been suggested is greater synergy and collaboration across humanitarian, development, and peace actors working in fragile contexts. This is termed a ‘triple nexus’ approach. The triple nexus approach does provide the opportunity for a more holistic approach to meeting people’s humanitarian needs alongside longer-term developmental and peace goals. However, it is also important that the concepts and principles that underpin triple nexus approaches prioritise justice, equality, and inclusivity to ensure that no one is left behind.

Women are often under-represented in peace and reconciliation processes and overlooked when it comes to rebuilding social cohesion and managing disputes. Yet women’s inclusion in social cohesion and dispute resolution processes is essential for sustainable peace. Despite strong evidence in favour of their inclusion, women remain largely invisible in, and sidelined from, formal dispute resolution processes and negotiations. In 2019, women constituted on average 13 per cent of negotiators, six per cent of mediators, and six per cent of signatories in major peace and dispute resolution processes worldwide.

Similarly, young people tend to be marginalised in social cohesion and dispute resolution processes that favour elite actors, but young people can play a very positive role in aiding social cohesion in societies recovering from conflict. Ensuring the participation of women and young people in dispute resolution, social cohesion, and reconciliation is integral to building and maintaining peace. Engaging them as change agents not only facilitates sustainable peace, it also creates broader community ownership of dispute resolution processes and programmes.