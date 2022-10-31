Adoption of electronic medical records for chronic disease care in Kenyan refugee camps

Study Objective and Intervention Overview
Study Objective: To evaluate a specialized mHealth hypertension and diabetes management application adapted for a Kenyan refugee camp setting.
Intervention:
-
The Sana.NCD mHealth application demonstrated great potential when originally piloted in Lebanon in 2016
-
The app tested in the present study consisted of an abbreviated medical record for patients with hypertension and/or diabetes at an NCD clinic
-
In partnership with International Rescue Committee (IRC), Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Sana Mobile group, and Dimagi, the app was adapted to the CommCare platform and customized for the workflows and context of IRC-supported health facilities in Hagadera Refugee Camp (Kenya)