Actor and Service Mapping in Kakuma Refugee Camps, July 2022

Project Background

Kakuma refugee camp is in the North-western region of Kenya. As of 30th April 2022, a total of 182,6351 mostly South Sudanese refugees resided in Kakuma refugee camps (Kakuma 1, Kakuma 2, Kakuma 3, and Kakuma 4 camps).

In view of the protracted situation of Kakuma refugee camp in Kenya, many actors have been providing services since the establishment of the camps. The refugee camps are managed by the Department of Refugee Affairs (DRS) while the UNHCR coordinates all humanitarian actors operating in the camps. The average population of refugees in Kakuma has been steadily increasing since 20182. As a result, access to critical services remains constrained as more people get added to the already populated camps. In May 2021, REACH conducted an Actor and service mapping exercise in Kakuma3 refugee camps and developed 3W maps that showed the location and types of services offered by different actors operating in Kakuma. The existing information on implementing actors and the services they provide needs to be updated and consolidated in a single database. REACH will review the data that will be shared bilaterally by UNHCR about the different implementing actors and services that they provide in the Kakuma refugee camps. In addition, REACH will conduct an information needs assessment to interrogate channels used by development, humanitarian, and government actors to disseminate information to the community with a view to finding out possible gaps in service delivery. Findings from this assessment will complement the actors and services mapping by providing information needs and access data that will feed into an overall interactive dashboard. This information will provide the existing actors and any new actors with an overview of existing implementing partners operating in Kakuma refugee camps, the services provided by different development, humanitarian, and government actors, and identify the overlaps and gaps in service provision so that these can be addressed.