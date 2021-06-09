Actor and Service Mapping in Dadaab Refugee Camps, 3W Matrix, February 2021

Project Background

Kenya is now the second biggest refugee-hosting country in Africa after Ethiopia. The majority of the nearly half a million refugees in Kenya reside in either Dadaab (44%) or Kakuma (40%) camps in the Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASALs), with the remaining 16% living in Nairobi and other urban areas of Nairobi. Dadaab refugee complex in Garissa county consists of three camps namely Dagahaley, Ifo and Hagadera, while Kakuma refugee camp in Turkana county consists of Kakuma camp 1, 2, 3, 4, and Kalobeyei integrated settlement village 1, 2, and 3.

Given the protracted situation of both Dadaab and Kakuma refugee camps; many actors have been providing services since their establishment in 1991 and 1992 respectively. A consolidated refugee camps’ database with existing information on the actor agencies and services is however lacking, a gap that REACH intends to fill. This information will provide an updated overview of existing actors and services provided as well as identify the overlaps and gaps in service provision so that these can be addressed.

Since 2017, REACH in partnership with the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) supports multi-sectoral and area-based approaches to interventions in the Dadaab refugee camps and cross-border programming related to Somali refugee returns.

REACH conducts assessments to monitor displacement profiles, movements and return intentions, and access to services and assistance amongst Dadaab refugees. Additionally, REACH maps existing infrastructure and services in Dadaab refugee complex and supports information management and capacity building of humanitarian partners.