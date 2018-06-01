ACT Alliance Concept Note: Kenya: Flood Emergency and Early Recovery KEN181

According to Kenya Flood Response Update by UNICEF dated 19 May 2018, at least 332,000 people have been displaced by floods in Kenya and 183 have lost their lives.

The update cites that 20 out of 47 counties are affected. According to Kenya Meteorological Department, the rains will continue to the second half of 2018 posing a risk of continued flooding in flood-prone areas.

Population affected by floods are displaced to makeshift camps; lack decent shelter, have limited access to food, non food items, safe water, sanitation and hygiene services. They face risk to water borne disease outbreaks.The camp environment has also heightened trauma and predisposes women and girls to abuse.

Long term effects are disruption of routine socio-economic activities such as learning, market activities and farming.

ACT Kenya Forum proposes to intervene for 12 months and have raised an appeal for $ 1,875,513 to respond in the sectors of NFIs, shelter support (upon return), provision of unconditional cash grants and early recovery to livelihoods. In addition, other sectors of focus include health care services and water, sanitation and hygiene services including water trucking, distribution of WASH related NFIs ,Hygiene packs, water treatment tabs, water storage containers.

Requesting members include Anglican Church of Kenya, Church World Service, Lutheran World Federation and National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK).

The appeal is aimed at providing life-saving assistance to households residing in makeshift camps while also providing mid-term early recovery support to enable displaced HH recover from the impact of floods. Priority will be given to vulnerable groups like disabled, single headed families, under five, pregnant and lactating mothers.

While flood waters may take up to three months to subside; the displaced population may have to up to early 2019 to be able to produce their own food and begin to restore their livelihoods.

Currently, requesting members have conducted internal assessment of the situation, and coordinating with other humanitarian actors in preparation of the response.