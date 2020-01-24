24 Jan 2020

ACT Alliance Concept Note: Emergency Response and Early Recovery Assistance for Flood-affected Population in Kenya

Report
from ACT Alliance
Published on 24 Jan 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (357.69 KB)

From October to December 2019, Kenya experienced one of the wettest rainy seasons on record, with rainfall totals ranging up to 400 per cent on average.

Floods and landslides in November caused the death of 132 people, displaced 17,000 people, and affected approximately 330,000 people according to relief web (Dec 2019).

Livelihoods have been negatively affected due to loss of livestock and submerged farms. School access is hampered and collapsed latrines have caused deterioration of WASH structures.

Anglican Church of Kenya, Church World Service, World Renew, National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK) and ICCO- Cooperation together have raised a concept note to provide life-saving assistance to households affected by the flood emergency and support them recover from the impact of floods.

