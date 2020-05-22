ACT Alliance Alert: Kenya, Somalia, Uganda, South Sudan Floods, 22 May 2020

Since the beginning of the long rains (March-May), the Horn and East Africa region has been faced with extreme rainfall and widespread flooding, directly affecting 1.26 million people (ERCC) May 2020.

The floods find the affected countries in the region at a time of already unprecedented threat to food security, aggravated by the worst Desert Locust upsurge in over a generation, which will affect at least 12.5 million people with food crisis at emergency levels.

Increased border restrictions brought about as a measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19, already exacerbates the vulnerability of the people into need further.

ACT members in Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan and Uganda have recently launched appeals in response to the flood emergency while Uganda Joint Council of Churches will submit an RRF.