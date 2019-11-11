11 Nov 2019

ACT Alliance Alert: Kenya: Floods

Report
from ACT Alliance
Published on 11 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (205 KB)

SITUATION

Kenya has experienced heavy rains in the recent months across the country, affecting over 144,000 people in 25 counties.

According to preliminary findings by the Kenya Red Cross Society, the floods have claimed the lives of 48 persons and left at least 17,000 people displaced, according to the Government’s National Disaster Operation Centre (NDOC), including affecting 200,000 refugees living in settlements in Dadaab. The most affected counties include Turkana, Wajir, Mandera, and Marsabit and Tana River, causing massive displacement of families, sheep, goats, cattle and camel. Villages and farms are submerged, exposing affected communities to lack of food, shelter safe water and water borne diseases.

Crucial livelihoods are destroyed of undetermined acreage of farmland and livestock, according to NDOC, which will heavily affect the food security situation across the country.

With the current weather forecasts, which predicts heavy rains until the end of November, the NDOC expects these numbers to rise.

