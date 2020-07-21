ACT Alliance Alert: East and Horn of Africa Region Insect Invasion, 21 July 2020

The desert locust is considered the most destructive migratory pest in the world as it is highly mobile and feeds on large quantities of any kind of green vegetation, including crops, pasture, and fodder.

In February 2020, the government of Somalia declared the locust upsurge a national disaster. Currently, various UN and government agencies are conducting post-event assessment /spraying.

The region is now seeing the spread of swarms of desert locusts that may eat crops in many countries before the main harvest from July to September. FAO currently projects that an additional 1.5 to 2.5 million people could become severely food insecure as a result solely of locust outbreaks.

ACT Horn and East Africa Regional forum are planning to submit a Regional appeal on cash transfer, seed and livestock feed emergency stocks. Requesting members in the regional appeal will include Christian Aid in Ethiopia, LWF, NCA in South Sudan, DCA, CoU in Uganda and CWS, ADS in Kenya, among others.

All interventions will be conducted within WHO guidelines on prevention of COVID-19.