31 Jan 2019

30 students hospitalised in Tharaka-Nithi after cholera outbreak

Report
from Kenya Daily Nation
Published on 30 Jan 2019 View Original

At least 30 students have been admitted at PCEA Chogoria and Magutuni sub-county hospitals with cholera-like symptoms.

About 300 others were treated and discharged in Maara sub county, Tharaka-Nithi County.

Out of 11 girls from Iruma Girls’ Secondary School admitted at PCEA Chogoria Mission Hospital, two tested positive for cholera.

“Two girls have tested positive while stool samples from the rest, who were also experiencing severe diarrhoea, have been taken for further screening,” said Dr Hildah Nabiswa.

Twenty students from Kieni Mixed Secondary School, Kiurani Boys and Jediel Kiraithe Boarding Primary School have been admitted at Magutuni Sub County Hospital.

Dr Nabiswa, who said in the last one month, the hospital had treated three other cases of cholera, urged the public to be cautious.

ABDOMINAL PAINS

County Director of Education Bridget Wambua told the media that the students had been complaining of severe abdominal pains.

Ms Wambua said 100 boys from Kiurani Secondary School were on Tuesday treated at Magutuni Hospital and discharged, while 76 others were on Wednesday morning rushed to the hospital for treatment.

She added that 50 girls from Kieni Mixed and 51 from Iruma Girls were treated and discharged while others were still receiving treatment.

“New cases are still being reported in the four schools and my officers and those of county public health department are following up the matter,” said Ms Wambua.

FOOD POISONING

She said they suspected that either the students had cases of food poisoning or they had drunk contaminated water.

County Health Executive Dr Gichuiya Nthuraku said the number of affected students had been growing since Tuesday evening.

“We are investigating reports of snacks being sold to students in some of the affected schools,” said Dr Nthuraku.

He added that public health officers had been dispatched to the affected areas in effort to trace the cause of the disease.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.