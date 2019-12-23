23 Dec 2019

3 admitted with cholera, five food outlets shut in Kirinyaga

Three people were admitted with cholera in Kirinyaga County on Sunday.

Governor Anne Waiguru said samples taken from the residents tested positive for the disease.

Ms Waiguru further said that 358 residents who came into contact with the sick were given preventative medicine.

"Those came into contact with the three victims were identified and given chemoprophlaxis as a preventative measure," she wrote on her Facebook page.

Fifteen houses belonging to the affected residents and two motorcycles used to take the infected to hospital were decontaminated.

EDUCATION

Following the report, public health officials visited different parts of the county to educate the people on the disease.

Ms Waiguru said five unhygienic food outlets were closed during inspections.

She said her government will continue sensitising the community on proper standards of hygiene in order to curb cases of cholera.

"We assure you that the situation is fully under control," she said.

