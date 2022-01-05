2021 Short Rains mid-Season Food and Nutrition Security Situation Update - 23rd December 2021

Food insecurity in Kenya has deteriorated since August with the number of people in need of humanitarian assistance increasing from 2.1 million in August 2021 to 2.8 million in December 2021 as a result of the below-average October to December short rains. The situation is expected to worsen over the coming months and interventions will be required, particularly in key sectors: agriculture/livestock, water, health and nutrition, and food assistance.

The 2021 drought spell also led to livestock mortality in at least 15 counties with an estimated livestock loss of 1,437,632. The most affected counties are Garissa, Mandera, Marsabit, Isiolo, and Wajir with a cumulative loss of over 500,000 cattle even as browse and forage conditions continue to deteriorate due to depressed short rains in the ASALs and are expected to last about two months.

Maize production is expected to be up to 70 percent lower in marginal agricultural areas while the area planted to crops across Kenya is estimated to be 50 – 65 percent below normal.

The rapid food and nutrition mid-season assessment was conducted from 28th November to 4th December 2021.