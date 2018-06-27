2018 - R4 Rural Resilience Initiative Quarterly Report - January- March 2018

Executive Summary

The R4 Rural Resilience Initiative (R4) is a strategic partnership between Oxfam America (OA) and the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP). R4 was initiated in 2011 to respond to the challenges faced by food insecure communities enduring increasingly frequent and intense climate disasters and other shocks. The program builds on the initial success of HARITA (Horn of Africa Risk Transfer for Adaptation), an integrated risk management framework developed by Oxfam America, the Relief Society of Tigray (REST), Ethiopian farmers and several other national and global partners. R4 refers to the four risk management strategies integrated in the project to strengthen farmers’ food and income security. The initiative combines improved resource management (risk reduction), insurance (risk transfer), livelihoods diversification and microcredit (prudent risk taking), and savings (risk reserves).

The initiative is implemented in Ethiopia, Senegal, Malawi, Zambia, Kenya and Zimbabwe reaching over 57,000 farmers (benefitting around 300,000 people).

This quarter focused on initiating R4 activities in the countries, including Zimbabwe where the initiative will be implemented this year. The indices for the 2017 agricultural season triggered payouts in Ethiopia, Senegal, Malawi, and Zambia, and payout distributions will take place in the second quarter of 2018.