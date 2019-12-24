24 Dec 2019

100 left homeless after River Nyando bursts its banks

from Kenya Daily Nation
By VICTOR RABALLA

At least 100 people have been left homeless following heavy floods that have displaced residents of Kasindi South village in Nyando, Kisumu County.

River Nyando, which burst its banks, caused severe damage to homes as over 50 mud-walled houses have either been partially destroyed or have collapsed.

According to Ombaka-Kakola Assistant Chief Jacob Ong’udi, the ongoing rains could see over 500 people spend their Christmas at the Nyamasao Primary School rescue centre as they wait for the water to subside.

CALL FOR AID

“The calamity now calls for urgent humanitarian aid for the affected people as a number of families are not in a position to rebuild their homes following the wanton destruction,” Mr Ong’udi told the Nation.

The secretary of Nyamasao camp, Mrs Susan Oricho, said the camp is now crowded as there are 535 people including children.

“We are worried about what will happen to us when schools reopen in January. The high number of people has also strained resources as families are in dire need of food, clean water and medication,” Mrs Oricho said.

Other people have also sought refuge at Kochogo Baptist Church while others have moved to live with their relatives in the neighbouring villages.

Mr Thaddeus Ouma Arodi, a clan elder from Kasindi South village, has also not been spared after part of his house collapsed. Six members of his family were displaced.

--STRUCTURES CRUMBLE**

“I have been forced to move my family out of this place as we wait for things to normalise,” he said.

The prolonged effect of the flood water has caused most of the structures to rot.

“Some houses are also home to dangerous snakes which have settled on the roofs,” said Mr Arodi.

Mrs Judith Atieno Ochieng, together with 11 members of her family, have also had their two houses extensively damaged.

When the Nation visited their home, the first born son, Kevin Onyango, assisted by his siblings, were busy salvaging some of the property left behind three weeks after they moved to the Baptist Church rescue centre.

“We cannot sleep here because one side of the wall has collapsed and badly weakened the structure of the house,” he said.

