The zonal operational unit “South-East” monitored flood and mudflow risk areas of Talgar river

According to the Algorithm of involvement of zonal operational units, established within the frame of UNICEF Project on UAV development in Kazakhstan, signed by CESDRR and MES RK, on 25 August 2021 the Department for Emergency Situations of Almaty region requested to involve the zonal operational unit “South-East” in order to carry out activities to be prepared for forthcoming flooding and mudflow period in Talgar district of Almaty region.

The zonal operational unit “South-East” arrived at the location at 15.30 on 25 August, the experts in cooperation with officers of DES of Almaty region carried out aerial photography of the Talgar river bed using UAV DJI Matrice 210 and sensor Zenmuse Z30.

Overall, the operational unit “South-East” made 8 flights, they surveyed a section of Talgar river with a total length of 21,5 km.

Based on the results of processing of received data, the orthophotomap and 3D model of the terrain near to Talgar dam will be built to develop early recommendations and measures to protect settlements. Final materials will be submitted to the Disaster Prevention Department of MES RK and DES of Almaty region within the next few days.