Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan - Floods (NOAA, floodlist, media) (ECHO Daily Flash 4 May 2020)
Heavy rain and strong winds affected north Uzbekistan and south Kazakhstan causing the overflow of the Sardoba Reservoir Dam located near the border of the two countries.
According to media reports, 50 people have been injured and at least 70,000 evacuated from 22 villages in Syrdarya region (Uzbekistan). On the Kazakhstan side, approximately 5,400 people have been evacuated in Maktaaral district (Turkestan province).
For the next 24 hours, more heavy rain with thunderstorms is forecast across the affected area.