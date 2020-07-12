U.S. Assistance to Kazakhstan for the COVID-19 Crisis

The United States Government has supported the Government of Kazakhstan’s efforts to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, providing life-saving equipment, laboratory and medical supplies, and technical assistance.

As of June 25, 2020, this assistance totals approximately $5.7 million as detailed below.

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has allocated nearly $4 million to help Kazakhstan respond to the COVID-19 outbreak. This assistance will prepare laboratories, prevent, and control infections, improve COVID-19 surveillance and rapid response, improve case management, combat disinformation about the virus, and engage communities to work together to fight the virus.

USAID also provided critically needed personal protective equipment. This equipment is not meant to cover the entirety of needs for an outbreak but rather provide a stopgap measure to protect healthcare workers. On March 17, USAID provided 10,000 examination gloves, 10,000 masks, 1,400 isolation gowns, and 200 protective goggles. In April, USAID announced $1.6 million funding to prepare Kazakhstan’s laboratory systems for large-scale testing, preventing, and controlling infections in health-care facilities.

In April, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) pledged $1.68 million to address the most urgent needs of the coronavirus pandemic including the procurement of laboratory supplies and equipment for COVID-19 testing, organization of trainings for public health workers, technical assistance for border health activities, as well as help to develop and implement clinical protocols.

On May 11, the United States through USAID announced it was providing $500,000 to improve risk communication and bolster infection prevention and control efforts in Kazakhstan.

On May 22, the U.S. government announced an additional $1.5 million in funding through USAID to strengthen the capacity of laboratories and health care workers to fight and contain the spread of COVID-19.

On June 22, USAID announced the procurement of essential laboratory equipment and supplies including laboratory reagents to support real time (reverse transcription–polymerase chain reaction) tests, one of the most accurate laboratory methods for detecting, tracking, and studying the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) virus that causes COVID-19.

In addition, the U.S. Defense Threat Reduction Agency has provided two donations of personal protective equipment to the Government of Kazakhstan valued at $32,000.

Over the last 20 years, the United States has invested $2 billion in Kazakhstan, including more than $86 million in health assistance to prevent the spread of Tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS.