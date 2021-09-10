United States Providing Humanitarian Assistance in Response to Drought in Kazakhstan

Press Release

Friday, September 10, 2021

The United States, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), is providing $100,000 in immediate assistance to support people affected by ongoing drought in Kazakhstan. Severe drought has left pastures in affected regions unable to support livestock, resulting in the deaths of thousands of cows and horses. The drought has also devastated crops and depleted already scarce freshwater resources. Between increasing food prices and the loss of livestock, the drought has affected tens of thousands of people.

With today’s funding, USAID is working with the Red Crescent of Kazakhstan to assist people affected by ongoing drought. Many families in the drought-affected areas rely solely on livestock for their income. With their livestock gone, USAID assistance will help these families purchase household items to meet their daily needs.

USAID has disaster experts in the region who are assessing humanitarian needs and coordinating closely with the Government of Kazakhstan and humanitarian organizations on response efforts.