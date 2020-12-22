The United States delivers over $6 Million to support Kazakhstan's COVID-19 response

Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, December 22, 2020 - The U.S. government through its Agency for International Development (USAID) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) delivered $6.2 million worth of assistance including essential laboratory equipment and supplies to support the Government of Kazakhstan’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

On December 15, U.S. Consul General in Almaty Eric Meyer, USAID Central Asia Deputy Mission Director Peter Young, and CDC Central Asia Director Daniel Singer, visited the Scientific and Practical Center for Sanitary and Epidemiological Expertise and Monitoring in Almaty to see the laboratory equipment being used in Kazakhstan.

“We stand ready to expand our cooperation with the Ministry of Health and the Government of Kazakhstan. The U.S. government promotes transparency in public health systems and open information ecosystems. The free exchange of information is critical to overcome this pandemic and build resilience to future health risks. We look forward to openly exchanging data with the Ministry of Health and its institutions to better collaborate and cooperate in combating COVID-19 in Kazakhstan,” said Consul General Meyer in his remarks during the visit.

For over two decades, the United States has invested $2 billion in Kazakhstan, including more than $86 million in health assistance to prevent the spread of tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS.

For more information about the U.S. assistance to Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 response, visit: https://www.usaid.gov/kazakhstan/fact-sheets/us-assistance-kazakhstan-co....