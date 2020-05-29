United Nations Kazakhstan: COVID-19 Situation Report (29 May 2020)

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS IN KAZAKHSTAN ON COVID-19

President Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan has passed through the peak of the pandemic, but urged Kazakhstanis to be ready for a second outbreak of COVID-19 in autumn. As reported by state officials, in case of deterioration of the COVID-19 outbreak situation the restrictive measures to be reactivated. COVID19 infection rate growing in the regions of Atyrau, Karaganda, Zhambyl, Kostanay, Turkestan, West Kazakhstan and the city of Shymkent;

President Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev represented the Landlocked Developing Countries Group at the UN "High-Level event on Financing for Dev’t in the Era of COVID-19 and Beyond” on 28 May 2020. He has noted about the contribution of Kazakhstan to the global fight against the pandemic, proposed suspending debt repayments to international creditors, preserving and improving the food economy, transferring to green technologies and engaging business in development projects;

Minister of Health Yelzhan Birtanov stated that out of the total number of patients in the country 85% has a mild course or completely asymptomatic. On 28 May the protocol regarding asymptomatic patients changed: they are to be sent to home quarantine;

Air travel is in operation, railway connection to start from 1 June, quarantine corners - isolation zones for people with suspected COVID-19 will be installed at all train stations of the country;

The checkpoints to be lifted from 1 June;

City bus passenger traffic rate decreased to 30-35%;

The Government requires masks to be worn at all public places, the fine for violation of the rule is 5 MIC (KZT 13890);

Kazakhstan has officially joined COVID-19 vaccine developers: preclinical trials of inactivated COVID-19 vaccine has been launched. Since mid-March, 662K COVID-19 tests have been conducted nationwide;

Restrictive measures introduced for all passengers, arriving in Kazakhstan from abroad and all people from the EEU countries and Uzbekistan, arriving by rail and on-ground transport: isolation in a quarantine hospital for up to two days. The exception is provided for official delegations and members of the diplomatic corps;

In his article published in The Washington Times, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the USA Yerzhan Kazykhanov elaborates why Kazakhstan became an example of effective COVID-19 response for the Central Asia and beyond;