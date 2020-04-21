United Nations Kazakhstan: COVID-19 Situation Report (17 April 2020)

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS IN KAZAKHSTAN ON COVID-19

The state of emergency in Kazakhstan has been extended by the Presidential decree until 07.00 am 1 May 2020;

The Ministry of Defense provides assistance in COVID-19 response by deploying additional healthcare infrastructure for infected patients for quarantine purposes in Almaty and Nur-Sultan;

On 16 April Kazakhstan provided humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan supplying 5K tons of flour to each country for a total amount of over USD 3 million;

In Almaty all mass events are cancelled until 1 July 2020, the city administration identified 3 stages of gradual economic recovery;

Over the past few weeks the number of Telegram users in Kazakhstan has grown significantly due to the limited capacity of the IT infrastructure and news that the application for the payment of KZT 42,500 social allowances can be submitted via Telegram bot.