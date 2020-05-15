Kazakhstan

United Nations Kazakhstan: COVID-19 Situation Report (15 May 2020)

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS IN KAZAKHSTAN ON COVID-19

  • On 11 May 2020 the state of emergency was lifted, but the quarantine regime remains in place;

  • On 12 May Chief State Sanitary Doctor of Kazakhstan Aizhan Yesmagambetova outlined three stages of the quarantine regime exit strategy: first stage with weekly increase not more than 7%; second stage – not more than 5%; and third stage – not more than 2%. Quarantine regime restrictions will be lifted depending on COVID-19 outbreak dynamics in each region. Meanwhile, in Atyrau region at Tengiz oil field a COVID-19 outbreak involving 384 workers was reported;

  • From 18 May 2020, catering facilities (cafe, restaurants), hotels, places of religious worship will resume service in compliance with sanitary standards using no more than 30% of capacity. From 1 June 2020 railway services will start operating;

  • Air flights to and between Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent, Aktau, Zhezkazgan, Uralsk, Balkhash, Urdzhar, Zaisan are operational from 13 May 2020, observing the sanitary regime on social distancing, wearing masks, thermometry. The compulsory PCR test certificate requirement for passengers was cancelled;

  • As reported, Kazakhstani scientists have developed PCR tests, which are currently being tested and prepared for release. It is expected that more than 6,000 tests will be produced by June 2020.

