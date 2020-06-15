United Nations Kazakhstan: COVID-19 Situation Report (12 June 2020)

COVID-19 CASES GROWING AS LOCKDOWN MEASURES EASE IN KAZAKHSTAN

NUR-SULTAN – Since the lifting of the state of emergency, most public facilities and transport connection started operating. But the quarantine regime is still in place amid the growing number of COVID-19 infected people, including asymptomatic cases. President Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev and high-level officials from the Ministry of Health have emphasized the possibility of re-introducing lockdown restrictions in case of the exponential growth of the outbreak and violating the quarantine regime. Risks of COVID-19 proliferation are still present and it is prohibited to hold mass events, including rallies and gatherings, during the quarantine period. Quarantine measures are again being strengthened in Karaganda region from 13 June, in limiting the operating hours of the public transport, shopping malls, entertainment centres and food markets.

Moreover, the statistics began to be conducted in a new way: the asymptomatic carriers are no longer included in official statistics and are not hospitalized. All regions of Kazakhstan have switched to such a system. As of 12 June, 3159 asymptomatic carriers of coronavirus infection were registered. WHO has been providing recommendations to the Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan on maintaining Infection Prevention and Control measures for asymptomatic cases, which can also transmit diseases. Measures advocated include staying at home for asymptomatic and mild symptomatic cases. WHO is also collaborating with the Ministry of Health on testing the platform for COVID-19 contact tracing.

On 29-30 May, the meeting of the Board of the Ministry of Health took place with the participation of 900 representatives of the local health departments and health care facilities. At the meeting, UNICEF and WHO advocated for the development of the home-visiting services, including on raising awareness of vulnerable families on COVID-19, prevention of violence against children and on assessing the risks of poverty through this system. To date, 15 webinars were held for school/college psychologists in respect to remote psychological assistance to children, adolescents and school staff experiencing stress, emotional burnout, panic, etc. and how to refer to online psychological support from mental health workers on the special website. During this reporting period the coverage by capacity building webinars reached almost 5,000 people, the website has been visited by over 1,400 times (91% of users from Kazakhstan).

Assessing the COVID-19 exit strategies, UN agencies have been actively engaged in providing webinars on schools reopening for Ministries of Education of Central Asian countries and conducted the sessions on public health considerations at schools re-opening, health promotion at workplaces. Guidelines on the safe reopening of schools prepared by UNESCO, UNICEF, the World Bank and the UN World Food Programme were presented. More on emergency health response on page 2.