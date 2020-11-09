United Nations Kazakhstan: COVID-19 Situation Report № 11 (9 November 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

STRONGER UN BETTER WORLD

Throughout its 75 years of existence, the UN has been at the forefront in addressing most burning development challenges of the day facing humanity and the planet. In commemoration of the UN’s 75th anniversary, UN Day events were held online with participation of the diplomatic corps, NGOs, business community, media and culture. Kazakhstan has also joined the campaign: the landmark buildings in Nursultan Baiterek monument and Railway company tower, and in Almaty – Kazakhstan Hotel, Republic Palace were lit up blue in support of the UN Day.

More on risk communications on page 3.

YOUTH FRIENDLY HEALTH CENTERS DEVELOPING IN KAZAKHSTAN

For the first time in the history of Kazakhstan Youth Friendly Health Centers have been included in the Ministry of Healthcare list of healthcare institutions. This is the outcome of the UNFPA and Ministry of Healthcare comprehensive project aimed at institutionalizing an integrated youth-friendly health service system. Following the development of a Strategy for the sustainable development of Youth Health Centers, the project developed several clinical protocols, algorithms and training packages. So far 17 regional Youth Health Centers have been equipped, a policy paper disseminated and visits to several centers organized to strengthen their capacity and attract young people to visit or contact them also during the COVID-19 pandemic.

More on emergency health response on page 2.

UN SUPPORTING MIGRANTS DURING THE LOCKDOWN

IOM has assisted more than 4,619 migrants and victims of trafficking during the lockdown. During October 2020 IOM has organized the return over 500 Tajik migrants who had been stranded due to COVID-19 restrictions and could not leave the territory of Kazakhstan. IOM is also contributing to research on understanding the supply of digital financial transfers and financial services in the corridor and the behavioural aspects of remittance transfers and use, and the decision-making process for how to send/receive and use remittances among senders and recipients in the context of COVID-19.

More on socio-economic response on page 2.