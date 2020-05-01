United Nations Kazakhstan: COVID-19 Situation Report (1 MAY 2020)

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS IN KAZAKHSTAN ON COVID-19

On 27 April by presidential decree the state of emergency was extended until 11 May 2020 with a condition “if no other COVID-19 outbreak will happen”. The Government called to continue keeping sanitary measures, avoid gatherings and festive events despite the start of Ramadan month.

Several restrictions on quarantine regime have been lifted. Sports and outdoor trainings are allowed. From 4 May several business entities will resume their work in all regions of Kazakhstan.

From 1 May 2020 flights from Nur Sultan and Almaty to Kyzylorda, Petropavlovsk, Ust- Kamenogorsk and Semey are resumed with enhanced sanitary standards (all passengers should undertake COVID-19 test prior to the flight), fewer passengers and special remote seating plan in the cabin.

On 29 April Chief State Sanitary Doctor of Kazakhstan Aizhan Yesmagambetova stated that by the end of May number of COVID-19 infected people might increase up to 5300 people. As reported, COVID-19 is rapidly moving into the category of seasonal diseases, so all Kazakhstanis, business entities must comply with the established sanitary requirements on a regular basis.

Kazakhstanis, who lost their income, will be entitled for next payment of KZT 42,500 allowance. To date, 4,25 mln people have received the financial support.

Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development jointly with JSC "Kazakhtelecom" developed an interactive map of the accessible transport networks (closed and open routes), which allows to track online accessible routes: https://www.ismet.kz/ru/infotransport