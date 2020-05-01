Kazakhstan

United Nations Kazakhstan: COVID-19 Situation Report (1 MAY 2020)

Source
Posted
Originally published

Attachments

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS IN KAZAKHSTAN ON COVID-19

  • On 27 April by presidential decree the state of emergency was extended until 11 May 2020 with a condition “if no other COVID-19 outbreak will happen”. The Government called to continue keeping sanitary measures, avoid gatherings and festive events despite the start of Ramadan month.

  • Several restrictions on quarantine regime have been lifted. Sports and outdoor trainings are allowed. From 4 May several business entities will resume their work in all regions of Kazakhstan.

  • From 1 May 2020 flights from Nur Sultan and Almaty to Kyzylorda, Petropavlovsk, Ust- Kamenogorsk and Semey are resumed with enhanced sanitary standards (all passengers should undertake COVID-19 test prior to the flight), fewer passengers and special remote seating plan in the cabin.

  • On 29 April Chief State Sanitary Doctor of Kazakhstan Aizhan Yesmagambetova stated that by the end of May number of COVID-19 infected people might increase up to 5300 people. As reported, COVID-19 is rapidly moving into the category of seasonal diseases, so all Kazakhstanis, business entities must comply with the established sanitary requirements on a regular basis.

  • Kazakhstanis, who lost their income, will be entitled for next payment of KZT 42,500 allowance. To date, 4,25 mln people have received the financial support.

  • Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development jointly with JSC "Kazakhtelecom" developed an interactive map of the accessible transport networks (closed and open routes), which allows to track online accessible routes: https://www.ismet.kz/ru/infotransport

  • COVID-19 PCR based test services available at the National Expertise Center under the Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan, the test costs KZT 11500: https://nce.kz/

Related Content