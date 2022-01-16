UNICEF Kazakhstan Humanitarian Situation Report January 2022

Situation Update | 15 January 2022

Highlights

In the first week of January 2022, public protests incited by a sharp increase in the price of Liquid Petroleum Gas soon escalated to reflect widely held grievances of the population as they seek political reforms.

The protests involved manifestations of violence, looting and destruction of infrastructure and triggered massive suppression efforts by armed security services to bring the situation back under control.

UNICEF is providing support to local authorities in Almaty with essential supplies including food and nutrition baskets, hygiene items and education supplies targeting 500 families with children.

UNICEF requires USD 500,000 to ensure provision and continuity of support services for vulnerable children affected by this situation, which is compounded by the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, by scaling capacities to respond to arising needs and build resilience of communities and systems.

Situation overview and needs

Major protests erupted on 2 January 2022, quickly spreading mainly to main cities. Sparked by a sharp increase in price of liquid gas, they evolved to reflect wide range governance grievances (corruption, inequality, lack of trust in Government), manifesting in violence, looting and destruction of infrastructure - including airports, banks - particularly in Almaty. Reportedly at least two children in Almaty were short during the incident, and 7,939 persons were arrested, but details on age, gender are not available. Violence on the streets, looting and destruction of shops and public infrastructure and armed suppression lead to losses of life and an estimated infrastructure damage of approximately 87,000,000,000 KZT (USD 201,388,888).On request of President of Kazakhstan, Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) – members including Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan deployed troops to provide support to security and containment efforts. The President accepted resignation of Government and a new acting Prime Minister was appointed, with cabinet continuing as a caretaker government until a new government is formed. Banking, air travel and commercial actives were suspended. Communications were heavily affected with internet blackout across the country. Children were among those affected, facing restrictions in movement, accumulated stress and psycho- social needs and disruption in education.

From 10 January, the security situation in Almaty continued to improve, with continued patrols and containment efforts by security forces in some parts of the city. Almaty’s airport has reopened for domestic and international flights, most commercial services have resumed, and internet connectivity has been restored in Almaty and Nur-Sultan. Overnight curfew arrangements have been lifted in three of Kazakhstan’s 14 administrative regions.