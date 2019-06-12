12 Jun 2019

UN Human Rights Office calls on Kazakhstan to respect freedoms of peaceful assembly, expression and right to political participation

Report
from UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights
Published on 12 Jun 2019 View Original

BISHKEK (12 June 2019) – "Kazakhstan’s actions against peaceful protestors, activists and journalists during and after the presidential elections on 9 June are extremely regrettable", Mr Ryszard Komenda, Head of the UN Human Rights Office for Central Asia said on Tuesday. "The freedom of expression and peaceful assembly are the building blocks of successful and vibrant societies. Any attempt to restrict them unnecessarily and without proper justification constitute risks for stability and social cohesion."

On 9 and 10 June, various independent sources reported at least 1000 arrests of peaceful protesters – among them journalists – in Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent. Officials confirmed that 550 individuals were charged and penalized for "participating in an unauthorised assembly" – an administrative offence in Kazakhstan. The UN Human Rights Office was also made aware about numerous expedited court proceedings held on the premises of police stations, conducted at night and in many instances without the presence of defence lawyers.

The UN Human Rights Office is concerned about the significant scale of arrests and convictions for peaceful and legitimate expression of political opinion and dissent. "This is an apparent contradiction with Kazakhstan’s obligations under international human rights law" said Mr Komenda. "I urge Kazakhstan to fulfil its legal obligations to respect and protect the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly, expression, and ensure the right to meaningful political participation".

For more information and media requests, please contact: Peter Naderer (+996 (0) 770 70 10 36 / pnaderer@ohchr.org).

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.