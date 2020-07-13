Kazakhstan + 3 more
Response to COVID-19 in Central Asia: Issue No. 3, 10 July 2020
Attachments
IOM missions in Central Asia have assisted 3186 vulnerable migrants
COVID-19 overview in Central Asia (Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan)
76,698 Registered
30,759 Recovered
470 Deaths
PARTNERSHIP IN ACTION
IOM General Director Antonio Vitorino met with Uzbekistan’s Ambassador to the UN Geneva H.E. Ulugbek Lapasov. Both sides pointed out that this interaction allows both parties - the IOM and the government of Uzbekistan - to achieve their priority goals, including labor mobility, effective combating of human trafficking, and ensuring the protection of the most vulnerable categories of migrants, especially women and children.
IOM Central Asia participated in a high-level forum organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the UN. This online forum, which brought together more than 100 high-level participants from the Republic of Uzbekistan, UN agencies and other international organizations, was dedicated to the theme: "Uzbekistan and the UN: cooperation on the path to achieving the SDGs.
IOM remotely attended the meeting of the working group on the implementation of the Turkmenistan National action plan (NAP) 2020-2022 on combating human trafficking. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the priority areas in the implementation of NAP for the year 2020. The meeting was attended by representatives of 16 national ministries, state agencies, and public associations of Turkmenistan.
- International Organization for Migration
- Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.