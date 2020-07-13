Response to COVID-19 in Central Asia: Issue No. 3, 10 July 2020

IOM missions in Central Asia have assisted 3186 vulnerable migrants

COVID-19 overview in Central Asia (Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan)

76,698 Registered

30,759 Recovered

470 Deaths

PARTNERSHIP IN ACTION

IOM General Director Antonio Vitorino met with Uzbekistan’s Ambassador to the UN Geneva H.E. Ulugbek Lapasov. Both sides pointed out that this interaction allows both parties - the IOM and the government of Uzbekistan - to achieve their priority goals, including labor mobility, effective combating of human trafficking, and ensuring the protection of the most vulnerable categories of migrants, especially women and children.

IOM Central Asia participated in a high-level forum organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the UN. This online forum, which brought together more than 100 high-level participants from the Republic of Uzbekistan, UN agencies and other international organizations, was dedicated to the theme: "Uzbekistan and the UN: cooperation on the path to achieving the SDGs.