06 Jun 2018

Meningitis Kills 13 People In Kazakhstan

Report
from Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty
Published on 06 Jun 2018 View Original

ASTANA -- A meningitis outbreak has killed 13 people in Kazakhstan's southern regions in recent months, the Central Asian country's Health Ministry says.

A total of 59 people, including 21 children under the age of 14, had been diagnosed with meningitis in the Almaty, Qyzylorda, and South Kazakhstan regions, the ministry said on June 6.

The most recent death was recorded on June 5, when a 17-year-old boy in the southeastern city of Taldyqorghan died of the disease.

The ministry said it was in control of the situation.

Meningitis is a serious disease caused by inflammation and irritation of the meninges, the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord. One of its most dangerous forms, known as meningococcal meningitis, is caused by bacteria invading the cerebrospinal fluid, circulating through the central nervous system.

Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty:

© RFE/RL, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.