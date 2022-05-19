Kazakhstan - Landslide (Floodlist, Kazhydromet, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 May 2022)

Heavy rainfall has been affecting south-eastern Kazakhstan (in particular the Almaty Region) since 15 May, triggering a landslide that has resulted in casualties and damage. Media report, as of 19 May, one fatality, two destroyed and several damaged houses in the Tekeli City (central Almaty Region). Emergency services carried out search and rescue operations involving over 80 personnel. Over the next 48 hours, more rainfall is forecast over northern and southern Almaty Region.