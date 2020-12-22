Kazakhstan: Floods - Final Report DREF Operation n° MDRKZ009

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

On 1 May 2020, pouring rains and strong wind caused a dam burst of Sardoba reservoir in Uzbekistan that resulted in a critical increase in the level of water in water collectors and flooding in Maktaaral district of Turkestan region of the Republic of Kazakhstan on 2 May. The same day, states of emergency were declared in both Maktaaral district and Turkestan region that borders Uzbekistan.

By 5 May 2020, the flood affected 5 villages with 1,030 houses being flooded: 310 in Zhenis village, 71 in Zhanaturmys village, 244 in Orgebas village, 384 in Ferdausi village and 21 in Dostyk village. According to the assessment reports, by 11 May the total area of flooded agricultural crop and pasture fields made 7,316 hectares, more than 700 household animals died; around 1,000 agriculture producers suffered damages.

A bridge in Zhenis village was destroyed and four roads were damaged (one district level road to Zhanaturmys village, two regional level roads - between Zhenis and Ferdausi and an entrance to Orgebas village, and one national level road).

People from 5 flood-affected villages and other 12 villages situated in the flood risk area were evacuated in the first days following the water rise. The total number of people evacuated from 17 settlements was about 33,000. By 5 May about 22,000 people returned to their houses as the risk of flood decreased. In a few days, as the threat of flooding passed, the rest of the evacuated people from villages that were not affected returned to their houses.

The government and communities did not anticipate and consider flood as a disaster risk in the region; the disaster happened unexpectedly, and people were unprepared. People were informed about the evacuation and the evacuation happened quickly. For temporary accommodation, the authorities spontaneously organized 24 evacuation points in the two nearest villages: Atakent and Zhambyl. According to a preliminary report, there were 2,411 people in evacuation points as of 5 May. The report of 11 May shows that there were 10 evacuation points accommodating 3,199 people. The 10 evacuation points were located in the following villages: Atakent – 3, Orkenient – 1, Yessentay – 1, Igilik – 1, Qyryqzhyldyq – 2, Kokaral – 1, Zhetisay – 1. The remaining people whose houses were damaged by the flood (about 3,000) stayed with relatives.

The Department of Emergency Situations, police, the National Guard, local akimats (administrations) and local communities were involved in evacuation of the population, provision of shelters (evacuation points), food and necessary basic items. Local non-governmental organizations and volunteer initiatives assisted the government/ authorities and provided in-kind assistance to help the disaster-affected people.

Health services in the evacuation points were provided by professional medical staff (doctors and paramedics). People in the evacuation points experienced lack of hygiene items, bed sheets, blankets, shoes and clothes. Food items and clean water were also limited. There was no hot water supply and the number of latrines was insufficient. Electricity, mobile and internet connections in the flood-affected area were provided with interruptions.

Household items, home appliances, clothes, food stocks were destroyed. Those people who managed to move their cattle (cows, camels, sheep, chickens) to safe places needed to repair or rebuild cowsheds, barns and restock cattle feed. Some people lost their cattle and faced food insecurity while the government conducted damage assessment. Kazakhstan Red Crescent Society along with some other NGOs, business structures and community organizations provided assistance in restoring a normal life.

The five target settlements of Maktaaral district (Zhenis, Zhanaturmys, Orgebas, Ferdausi and Dostyk) remained flooded until 21 May. As high water receded, local authorities began assessment of damages in the houses together with technical experts. By mid-July, technical assessment of affected houses were completed in five target settlements of Maktaaral district: as a result, 867 houses were found unfit for repairment and had to be demolished. A number of damaged houses had not been officially registered but the authorities decided to compensate for their losses.

Local authorities decided to relocate residents of three settlements (Zhenis, Zhanaturmys and Dostyk) to a new micro-district in Myrzakent settlement. For this purpose, 386 houses were built (196 were covered from the state budget and 190 were covered from charitable funds). For residents of the villages of Orgebas and Ferdausi, new houses were built on new plots of land in the same villages: 122 houses in Orgebas and 133 houses in Ferdausi.

The COVID-19 related state of emergency ended on 11 May but quarantine restrictions continued and affected many activities planned under this DREF operation, including movement restrictions between locations or interruptions in the work of markets and other places selling household items, as well as service providers.

By 7 May 2020, there were 4,530 COVID-19 cases registered in Kazakhstan. Combined, both emergencies increased the vulnerability and reduced the ability of the population to follow limitations in physical distancing and to practice basic hygiene. As quarantine measures eased in May and testing for COVID-19 expanded, the number of identified cases in the country grew faster than ever worldwide. By 17 July 2020, there had been 66,895 cases tested positive, 464 people died, 1,600-1,700 new cases per day were identified. There were many cases of pneumonia and related deaths registered. Drastic increase in the number of people with pneumonia and COVID-19 put significant pressure on the healthcare system.

Authorities introduced stricter quarantine measures from 5 July initially for two weeks but then extended them twice. Trade centers were closed, work of service providers was limited, intercity bus services were restricted, train services were limited, penalties for break of a sanitary regime by organizations and individuals increased. Following improvements in the epidemiological situation, quarantine measures were partly eased on 17 August but certain restrictions remained in force. By 17 September there were 107,056 cases of COVID-19 registered, 1,680 people died. From 1 August 2020, according to the WHO recommendations, data was added from statistics on viral pneumonia (most common complication of severe COVID-19 infection): there were 30,074 cases registered, 332 people died of viral pneumonia.