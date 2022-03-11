Kazakhstan announces the volume of humanitarian aid for Ukraine

Humanitarian activity is an important part of Kazakhstan's foreign policy. Kazakhstan always works to support the countries where the people are faced with difficult circumstances.

Usually, Kazakhstan provides humanitarian assistance in response to an official request from another state. Upon receiving an appeal from the Ukrainian side, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed the government to provide urgent humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine.

The Commission on International Humanitarian Aid under the government has decided to provide Ukraine with 25 types of medicines worth 2,251,445 USD.

The weight of the humanitarian aid will amount to 82 tons. Currently, the issue of delivery of this cargo to Ukraine is being discussed due to the complex transit and logistics situation in the region, as well as security concerns.

The government is negotiating the delivery arrangements with neighboring countries that have a capacity or hubs to receive and distribute international humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

On another note, up to date, Kazakh diplomats and authorities have assisted in the departure of 731 citizens of Kazakhstan from Ukraine, most of them leaving to Poland (662), and to Moldova, Romania, Hungary, and Slovakia.

So far, three evacuation planes brought home 432 Kazakh citizens from Ukraine; on March 9 the fourth plane left to Katowice, Poland, where currently 165 Kazakhstani citizens are located.

From 57 Kazakhstani heavy vehicles with the assistance of Kazakhstani diplomats, 44 have already left the territory of Ukraine, and the other 13 vehicles are provided with the maximum required assistance.

It was also announced that the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Ukraine temporarily relocated to Lviv due to changing safety concerns.