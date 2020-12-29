IOM Central Asia Regional Response Report, Issue 9, 24/12/2020

THE OBSERVANCE OF THE INTERNATIONAL MIGRANTS DAY IN CENTRAL ASIA

IOM Kazakhstan has launched a week-long information marathon. Representatives of the non-governmental sector in the cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Aktau and Karaganda, carried out activities among the population in cooperation with city Akimats, police departments and other partner organizations.

IOM signed a Memorandum on Cooperation on Migration in Kazakhstan. In the framework of the Memorandum between the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and IOM, research, trainings on international migration issues, as well as the preparation of educational materials and trainings of civil servants from the southern and northern regions of the country will be carried out in Kazakhstan.

IOM Kyrgyzstan launched their local United Nations Network on Migration (Network) to ensure coordinated support to authorities in reaching the objectives of the Global Compact for Migration. More than 700,000 of Kyrgyzstan’s 6.3 million citizens work abroad, making an important contribution to the development of the mountainous Central Asian country. The protection of migrants' rights is a priority for the Government, and the online Network launch was opened by the chairman of the State Migration Service and the Vice Prime Minster. “COVID-19 emphasized the importance of a well-managed migration for a prosperous and healthy society, demonstrating the negative impact of reducing people's mobility on sustainable development. Our health, food and prosperity depend on safe and orderly movement of people,” noted Zeynal Hajiyev, IOM SubRegional Coordinator for Central Asia, in his address to the online audience.

NTERNATIONAL MIGRANTS DAY – TAJIKISTAN

On the occasion of the International Migrants Day a number of awareness-raising campaign initiatives on safe migration, prevention of irregular migration, and protection of the rights and interests of labor migrants were organized by members of the “Umed” network in different parts of Tajikistan. It included meetings with local communities, round table, TV and Radio programs, and information actions in public places. The events were organized in cooperation with local state agencies and were attended by representatives of departments of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Migration service of the Ministry of labor, migration and employment of the population, Committee of youth and sport, and Committee for women and family affairs, and NGO partners in the districts. The main aim of the organized events was to educate the public on issues of challenges and difficulties of labor migrants, risks of irregular migration, and contribution of migrants to their host and home countries, human trafficking, and find solutions and provide adequate protection of the rights of labor migrants and their families. Total number of people covered is: 1131 (m691/f440) and more than 1500 leaflets were disseminated.

Roundtable entitled “Safe migration” with participation of local Hukumat, Heads of Migration services, and NGOs “Fund for Society Development”, “Chashmai Hayot”, “Khurshedi Zindagi”, and “Woman and Society”,

Sughd region, TV/Radio programs. Three special TV and one Radio programs on safe migration, challenges, and opportunities, as well as human trafficking were prepared and broadcasted at Tajikistan's top and regional TV stations. The TV and Radio programs dedicated to IMD were organized by IOM’s NGO partners “Femida” in Dushanbe city, “Madina” in Khorog, GBAO, “Ruhafzo” in Yovon district, Khatlon, and “Woman and Society” in Khujand, Sughd regions. Official experts from the Ministry of labor, migration, and employment of the population, the departments of Migration services, and Information Resource Centre for Migrants, Centre for combating trafficking in persons under the department for Combating Organized Crime of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and committee of youth and sports affairs were invited to discuss migration issues. The audience of more than 2,5 million people was reached by these TV and Radio programs.

IOM Uzbekistan held International Forum on Migration (17-18 December 2020), dedicated to International Migrants Day titled "New migration trends, migration management and protection of migrants under the COVID-19 pandemic".

The forum was organized by IOM in partnership with the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Uzbekistan, the Ministry of Employment and Labor Relations and the Agency for External Labor Migration, with donor support from the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

More than 100 representatives from IOM, state agencies, NGOs, academia and individual experts from Albania, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Norway, Russian Federation, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and other countries participated in the combined online/offline event. The Forum provided an effective platform for exchanging views, experiences, advocacy, strengthening partnerships, discussing challenges and finding ways to address them.